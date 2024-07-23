Mumbai: After Multiple Delays, Sion ROB Finally Set For Demolition | File Image

The dilapidated colonial-era Sion road overbridge (ROB) is finally set for demolition after the plan was rescheduled several times. On Monday, Mumbai traffic police officially announced the new and probably the final dates of demolition, which will start from August 1. The key east-west connector will be shut till 2026 for reconstruction.

The structure was declared unsafe for traffic back in 2020 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay after a structural audit. However, the demolition plan was postponed thrice, citing reasons like board exams, Lok Sabha polls and inconvenience to local residents.

According to traffic police, once the demolition begins, vehicular traffic from Dr BA Road going towards LBS Marg or Saint Rohidas Road through the west and eastbound of the Sion ROB will be diverted. For the same, all the above-mentioned roads along with Sion-Mahim Link Road, KK Krishnan Marg, Sulochana Shetty Road near Sion Hospital Junction will be declared no-parking, cops added.

“The railway is ready for demolition. The tendering process of dismantling and re-construction of the Sion ROB is already complete,” said a Central Railway official. The dismantling will take three months, while the reconstruction work will go on for at least two years, said the CR authorities, adding that the cost of the work is estimated at Rs50 crore.

The demolition is also needed to facilitate laying of two additional railway lines between CSMT and Kurla on the CR network. The move will help to segregate express and suburban trains. Currently, both services use the same tracks which leads to delays, especially for local trains.