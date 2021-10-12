Mumbai: After months of inactivity amid Covid restrictions, T1 back in action; 70 flights to take off on Wednesday

After months of inactivity due to Covid restrictions, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is all set to reconsolidate its domestic operations from Terminal 1 (T1) from Wednesday with around 70 flights across 20 destinations on the first day. There will be a revival in operations with a gradual rise in flight movements till October 30, with the number of destinations going up to 36 from October 31.

In a press statement, airport authorities claimed that the resumption of services via T1 would help maintain passenger safety and ensure seamless transit. The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go First, with the first flight departing at 5.50am to Chennai from the CSMIA, and the first arrival at 7.20am from Chennai. Besides, Air Asia India is set to resume its flight operations from October 16.

The CSMIA authorities also said that passengers would be allowed to enter the terminal only four hours before their departure time to provide smooth transit. While the airport has undertaken various steps and put in place standard operating procedures for the safety of its passengers, like enhanced touchpoints across the airport to enable seamless integration, they have also placed sanitisers at strategic locations.

The passenger baggage will be sanitised in the baggage make-up area, and wheelchairs and trolleys will be sanitised after every use. In addition to standard RT-PCR, an express Covid-testing facility has been made available in the domestic arrival hall and on the cityside, which provides results in less than 30 minutes after sample collection. This facility will be helpful to passengers requiring RT-PCR at the last minute.

Through the resumption of flight operations from Terminal 1, the airport will continue to comply with the preventive measures mentioned by the government to safeguard the well-being of the passengers and airport personnel, read the statement.

