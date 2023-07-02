Mumbai: After Legal Battle Of 6 Years, Encroachers Evicted From Borivali Plot

After winning a legal battle of six years, the BMC finally evicted the encroachers from its plot at Borivali west. The plot is reserved for a municipal dispensary, care centres and old age home.

A vacant land admeasuring an area of 4,711 sq metres near Anandi Bai Kale school was handed over to BMC in 1978. As per the reservation, the civic body had to build a dispensary and old age home on the land. But the land got encroached with some commercial structures coming up on the plot.

BMC had issued notice

The R Central ward of the BMC, had issued a notice under section 314 and 354 (A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888. However, the encroachers challenged the notice in Dindoshi city civil court on November 11, 2017.

Court ruled in BMC's favour

After a legal battle of six years, the court rejected the notice of motion 52/18, thus ruling in favour of the BMC on June 26, 2023. Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner of R central ward said, "The land was encroached from almost 2013. We had to fight a legal battle for six years. After we won the case, we immediately demolished the encroachment on the next day, early morning, under police protection. We can now use the land for the purpose as it is reserved.