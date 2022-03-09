Mumbai: After incurring financial loss due to large stock of expired COVID-19 vaccines, private hospitals decide to not to buy vaccines shortly

After incurring financial loss due to the large stock of COVID-19 vaccines getting expired, many private hospitals in Mumbai have decided not to buy COVID-19 vaccines shortly. In Mumbai alone, close to 1 lakh, covishield vaccine doses have expired this week and thousands more are to expire in the coming days.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and COVID said there are not procuring any new stock as the demand has dropped. However, there is no clarity from the centre over the disposal of vaccine vials that are going to expire. “We are awaiting government norms to take any further step on procuring fresh stocks. Moreover, we are hoping the government will allow us to start administering booster doses for 18 years and above,” he said.

Last year in December many private hospitals raised concerns over the vaccine stocks getting expire between March and June following which the Centre issued a circular on February 23 to all the state governments that they had no objections if the latter consider exchange of near-expiry vaccine vial of private hospitals with long expiry vaccines with government centres.

Meanwhile, many private hospitals have more than 10,000 covid vaccine vials which will expire this month. Following which some of them have planned to not procure any fresh stock or participate in vaccination drives. Dr Prince Surana, CEO, Surana Sethia Hospital said, “We have stopped the purchase of covishield. There is no point in purchasing and letting it get expired.” Sethia hospitals had more than 60,000 doses that got expired this week.

Another private hospital owner said, “We have decided not to procure any fresh stocks as people are also not coming forward to get vaccinated. Moreover, the number of beneficiaries visiting our CVCs have dropped below 2,000 compared to 25,000 to 30,000 which was initially.”

The state government health officials said that the private hospitals don't need to donate it to government vaccination centres but as an option to avoid wastage.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the private hospitals have stood by the government throughout the pandemic and it is now their turn to take care of them with the huge expiry stock of COVID vaccine.

“Private hospitals gave the helping hand and ensured that the government reaches its goal of vaccinating the major population. With the large expiry date vaccine stock in the private sector, the government should step in and bail out the private hospitals who otherwise have been incurring huge financial loss,” said Dr Mangesh Pate, secretary, IMA-Maharashtra.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 09:47 PM IST