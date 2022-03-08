Mumbai: After Hindmata, BMC to construct underground tanks at Milan Subway to tackle monsoon flooding

Although work the underground water holding tanks near Hindmata - the low-lying area between Dadar TT and Parel - is yet to be completed, the BMC is planning to develop a similar tank to prevent waterlogging at Milan Subway, Andheri.

The BMC will spend around Rs 33 crore on the project and the deadline for completion has been set for next May.

BMC began work on the two underground water storage tanks- one at Pramod Mahajan Kala Udyan in Dadar and the other at St Xavier's ground in Parel- last year.

The tanks are made of concrete and each tank is 100 meters long, 50-meters wide, and six meters deep with a storage capacity of about 30 lakh litres of water. The project is aimed at reducing the problem of waterlogging in chronic flooding spots of Hindmata, Parel, Prabhadevi, Dadar etc.

