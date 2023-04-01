Mumbai: After hike in rate, blood is all sweat and tears | Representative Image

Mumbai: There has been hue and cry among voluntary blood donors on the State Government's decision to hike the rates of blood sold per unit. The prices of whole blood and packed red cells have been increased by 29% and 7% at the government and private-run blood banks, respectively. Terming it as an incorrect decision, donors said how can patients coming from hinterlands of Maharashtra pay such high prices when they don't even have money for basic treatment.

As per the government resolution (GR) issued on February 8, the rate of per unit bag of whole blood and packed red cells has been increased to ₹1,100 from ₹850 at government-run blood banks, while they will cost ₹1,550 at private blood banks where previous rate was ₹1,450. In 2014, the price was increased to ₹1,050, which was further dropped to ₹850 in 2015.

Donors: Govt should have thought before revising rates

The hike comes after the State Blood Transfusion Council sent a proposal in this regard to the government. Underlining that the new rates have the Centre's consent, the GR read, “For proper blood supply to the people of the state as well as proper implementation of the national blood policy, the service charges for blood and blood component supply are fixed at the government and non-government blood banks in the state.”

One of the donors, who has been constantly arranging blood for patients in urgent need, said the government should have given a thought before revising the existing rates as the new ones aren't affordable to many. Before 2014, the cost was minimal (₹450) so patients could manage, but what will they do now? There are many surgeries, operations or diseases where blood and their components are required and relatives of patients are completely dependent on the donors or blood banks, he said.

New rates can't be implemented until the corporation resolution is issued: Senior blood transfusion officer

“Since the prices have increased, many patients have approached me asking for money so that they can procure blood from the blood banks. It is very painful for them as it becomes difficult to bear additional costs. Many patients come to Mumbai for treatment, which many of whom can't afford, the government should rethink on revising the blood rates,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior blood transfusion officer from one of the city’s blood banks, said there is confusion for the BMC blood banks because new rates can't be implemented until the corporation resolution is issued. However, in the case of certain civic-run blood banks – which are managed under the public private partnership (PPP) model – they have already inflated the charges.

BMC must ask banks to sell blood at the earlier rates: Officer

“As a matter of fact, few civic-run blood banks (PPP model) have started charging on a par with private blood banks. Technically speaking, none of the revised rates; be it government or private, can be applied under the PPP model. The BMC must immediately issue a circular to such blood banks, asking them to sell blood at earlier rates as per contract. Action should be taken if they have overcharged in the past and extra money should be refunded to buyers,” the officer said.