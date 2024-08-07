Mumbai: After Ganesh Mandals, 'BEST Bachao' Drive Seeks Support Of MLAs

Image for representation | Representative Photo

Taking the 'BEST Bachao' drive a step ahead, the campaigners have decided to call on 36 MLAs, representing the city and suburban areas, today (August 7). BEST Bachao Samiti – which is spearheading the campaign – has chosen this day as it marks BEST Day. Back in 1947, the BMC took over the Bombay Electric Supply and Tramways Company Ltd on this day

Between August 7 and 10, BEST Bachao Samiti will present a memorandum to all the MLAs, urging legislative support for the cause. The move aims to rally support from the public representatives to help preserve and improve bus services.

To maintain service for Mumbai's 3.5 million passengers commuting via BEST daily, Samiti argued that increasing the fleet to 3,337 buses is essential. “The situation is critical as BEST faces a potential fleet reduction due to the retirement of buses that have surpassed their 15-year lifespan,” said a Union leader.

The 'Save BEST' campaign has been launched amid “growing concerns” over the future of the public transport service. Shashank Rao, leader of BEST Workers Union, said the drive highlights critical issues like dwindling number of buses owned by BEST and the rising dominance of vehicles operated by private contractors.

A Union leader said that BEST stares at operational shutdowns beyond December 2025 if the BMC doesn't allocate necessary funds for the procurement of new buses. “Previous disruptions in vehicles operated by private contractors highlight the potential risks if these services become unprofitable,” he said. Such disruptions could severely impact the daily commute of thousands of Mumbaikars, the leader added.

Recently, the campaigners appealed to the city's Ganeshotsav mandals to use their platforms for raising awareness regarding the issue.