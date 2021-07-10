Mumbai: After drop in cases, city hospitals resume more than 50% non-Covid services

Amid a drop in daily Covid cases, most beds have been lying vacant at hospitals due to which the civic body has resumed more than 50% of non-Covid services. Moreover, they have directed deans of hospitals to restart surgeries and non-Covid departments.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said they have directed the dean of the civic-run and peripheral hospitals to reactivate all non-Covid facilities in the hospitals so that patients are not affected.

“There has been a drop in the number of cases over the last month due to which beds are lying vacant at hospitals. This can now be used for non-Covid patients. Moreover, all the elective surgeries and OPDs have also been functional for the past one week,” he said.

In April, when the city was recording 9,000 cases daily, the state Covid task force had advised hospitals to stop routine surgeries to conserve oxygen for patients.

Dr. Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital, said the situation began to improve about one-and-a-half month back. “Our daily admissions are now down to 10. We have reduced Covid beds to accommodate more non-Covid patients,” he said. Meanwhile, KEM and Sion hospitals said they were performing 300 to 350 major and minor surgeries daily.

Meanwhile, health experts have welcomed this move. Many patients were affected after all hospitals were converted to Covid zones and all surgeries were cancelled. But now as cases have dropped, the civic body has decided to resume surgeries. “Many non-Covid patients who are in urgent need of surgery will be benefited from this. But we cannot rule out the possibility of a third wave. The BMC will have to be on its toes to handle the situation,” said a senior doctor.