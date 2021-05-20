Mumbai: BJP MP Manoj Kotak files complaint after Congress puts up posters against PM Modi

Miffed over Congress’ criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over sending vaccines abroad, the BJP workers tore off the posters displayed by the Mumbai Congress and lodged a complaint with the city police.
“The display of posters against PM Modi was according to the Congress plan as devised in the toolkit," BJP’s North East Mumbai MP Manoj Kotak said. The posters were displayed at Rajawadi signal, Garodia signal and Vikrant circle in Ghatkopar area and we have lodged a complaint against these posters at Pant Nagar police station, Kotak said.
BJP workers from the North East Lok Sabha tore off the posters at some places protesting the Congress game plan. Alleging that it was a Congress conspiracy to defame PM, Kotak said adding, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray always reiterate that no politics should be played in this period of Corona pandemic. “But the alliance partner of the state government is behaving against the sentiments of the CM,” he said.
Congress is taking anti-nation stand in its bid to oppose PM Modi, the MP said.
