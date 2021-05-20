Mumbai: BJP MP Manoj Kotak files complaint after Congress puts up posters against PM Modi

Miffed over Congress’ criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over sending vaccines abroad, the BJP workers tore off the posters displayed by the Mumbai Congress and lodged a complaint with the city police.

“The display of posters against PM Modi was according to the Congress plan as devised in the toolkit," BJP’s North East Mumbai MP Manoj Kotak said. The posters were displayed at Rajawadi signal, Garodia signal and Vikrant circle in Ghatkopar area and we have lodged a complaint against these posters at Pant Nagar police station, Kotak said.