Mumbai: After Charni Road station, one more Foot Over Bridge commissioned at Ville Parle station

In its mission to create better amenities for suburban passengers, Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited ( MRVC) has commissioned one more Foot Over Bridge on March 31st. This FOB is at Ville Parle station (in the middle) on Western Railway. The new FOB is 55 metres long and 6 metres wide. Earlier on On 30th March, a new Foot Over Bridge along with a new linkway and elevated booking office was commissioned at Charni Road station, for the convenience as well as safety of passengers.

"The new North FOB at Charni Road is 36 meters long and 6 meters wide, connecting Platform No. 1 to the East side of MCGM Skywalk and Platform No. 4. For the ease of passengers, a new 9-meter long linkway and an elevated Booking Office has been provided at the North end on Platform No. 1. A stairway has also been provided. The overall cost of these works is Rs. 4.05 crore" said, railway officials

"In the second phase connectivity, from this new FOB with Platform no 2/3 will be provided after dismantling old North FOB," added officials.

Apart from that another 55 metres long and 6 metres wide new foot over bridge is open on March 31st at Ville Parle station (in the middle) on Western Railway.

"This new FOB connects Eastside modified staircase and Platform No. 1 as well as the Northside old FOB above platform No. 1/2, 3/4 & 5/6," said a spokesperson of MRVC.

"The construction work of Vile Parle Foot Over Bridge completed within 6 months, at a cost of Rs 2.8 Crores," said a spokesperson of MRVC.

"Including Vile Parle total of 10 FOBs have been commissioned in the Mumbai suburban section of WR in the financial year 2021-22. Additional four more FOBs are planned to be completed soon viz. Grant Road North FOB, Bandra North FOB, Dahisar North FOB, Vasai Road South and Bhayandar South FOB" said an officer of WR.

"It is worth mentioning that in spite of the ongoing challenging times, the safety of passengers has been accorded top priority and the works of FOBs, ROBs, etc. are being carried out at a fast pace. These efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges, etc" further added officials.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:57 PM IST