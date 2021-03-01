Mumbai: After BJP’s criticism, Guv BS Koshyari hails MVA’s fight against coronavirus

A day after BJP alleged rampant corruption in the Covid-19 management in Mumbai, the Governor BS Koshyari in his speech at the joint session of the state legislature hailed the Dharavi model and the successful implementation of May Family My Responsibility campaign and the recently launched Mi Jababdar drive to curb spread of infection by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The Governor said the state government took several measures for control and management of the COVID-19 pandemic which have become a model for the rest of the States and even in other countries. ‘’Maharashtra has most effectively managed the epidemic by bringing down the number of active cases and successfully dealing with difficult settlements like Dharavi,’’ he viewed.

The ‘Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari’ (My Family My Responsibility) an innovative health check-up mission in the country was implemented in the State. Under the said mission, all families in the State were surveyed in two rounds. The special survey of high-risk individuals and senior citizens was also done. Due to which, several patients affected by Covid infection could be detected. This mission helped in preparing the State health map. ‘’By participation of citizens in the management of Covid-19 pandemic our State ensured successful control of this epidemic. But the battle against the Covid is still on and now the “Mi Jababdar” (I am responsible) mission has been launched,’’ he noted.

Governor said the state government is implementing the vaccination programme regarding Covid-19 disease. He added the government is also pursuing the Central Government for increasing the quota of vaccines for the people of the State.

According to the Governor, the state government has strengthened the medical infrastructure and started the Nandurbar Medical College by admitting the first batch of 100 students in the academic year 2020-21.

‘’Having recognized the need for investing in the public health infrastructure, my Government has approved the setting up of new Medical Colleges at Osmanabad, Sindhudurg and Nashik and is committed to set up more Medical Colleges. A new 100-bed ICU facility at St George Hospital, Mumbai was also added during the year,’’ he said. He added that 18 new RTPCR testing laboratories were started in Government Medical Colleges during the Pandemic, presently approximately 500 laboratories are functioning.