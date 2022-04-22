Mumbai: After BJP’s criticism, BMC reviews nullahs for desilting

Following the direction of BMC chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal, additional civic commissioner (City), Dr Sanjiv Kumar, on Thursday visited the nullahs of Matunga, Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar areas so as to review the progress of the desilting work.

Last week, Chahal visited various nullahs after BJP leaders passed strictures over the slow pace of desilting work. Subsequently, he asked additional commissioners to visit the nullahs under desilting once in a week. Post visit, Kumar expressed satisfaction over the work progress.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 08:42 AM IST