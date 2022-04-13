Mumbai: After almost two years Thackeray visits Mantralaya, reviews implementation of key projects & schemes; see pics

After two years, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday came to Mantralaya, visited various departments, interacted with the staff and reviewed implementation of a number of developments projects in Maharashtra. During the coronavirus pandemic and later after his spine surgery, Thackeray was operating from his Matoshree and Varsha residences which was criticised by the BJP. However, ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had defended Thackeray’s move to operate from his residence claiming that it had not halted the government functioning.

Thackeray held meeting with the senior officers and asked them to conduct regular review of the ambitious projects in order to ensure their effective implementation and timely completion. He said he would personally review these schemes and projects every week. Some of the key projects included the Mumbai Coastal Road, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi Marg and Metro rail projects. He instructed that the administration needs to pay adequate attention also on few projects which are nearing completion.

Chief Minister’s Office in a release said that the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal informed that 52% of the work of the coastal road has been completed and it was as per schedule. The project will be completed on time by November 2023.

Thackeray also asked the administration to focus on the implementation of Panchasutri (five point) of development announced by the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during annual budget for 2022-23.

Thackeray also reviewed the functioning of the information technology department saying that its role is important for the implementation of telemedicine facility announced in the annual budget.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was happy that CM has visited Mantralaya and held meetings. ‘’I have seen that CMs in various states operate from their residences and take decisions. There is a full fledged administrative set up at CM’s residence. Similar such set up is there at Varsha. The functioning of the state government has not come to a halt with CM operating from his residence. CM clears the files and take timely decisions,’’ he added.

“CM had health issues but I am happy that he has come to Mantralaya,’’ said Pawar.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 08:44 PM IST