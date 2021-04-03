Mumbai: After Ajaz Khan's arrest, another TV actor on NCB's radar in drug case

Name of one more actor surfaced in the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) investigation in the case after they arrested actor Ajaz Khan.

On Friday night, NCB raided television actor Gaurav Dixit's house in Andheri Lokhandwala and seized a couple of contraband substances. According to the officials, Dixit had fled from the spot.

The officials said that in the interrogation Khan had named Dixit for allegedly supplying contraband substances to him after which NCB officials raided Dixit's house on Friday night.

From the flat, an intermediate quantity of mephedrone (MD) and MDMA aalong with a small quantity of cannabis have been seized, confirmed the officials. Drug packaging material and a weighing machine were also seized from the flat.