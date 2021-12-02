Mumbai: After AAP's VAT cut, opposition slams MVA govt's refusal to reduce fuel prices

On a day Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi decided to reduce VAT on petrol by about Rs 8 per litre, Maharashtra opposition parties questioned why the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has chosen to reduce excise on foreign liquor by 50 per cent but refuses to cut VAT on fuel prices which help the layman.

Slamming the MVA government, senior BJP MLA from Kandivali Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “This shows the utter contempt the Sena-Cong-NCP government has for the common man and his sensibilities. Any government decision should not only be legal but also ethical. When the Centre reduced VAT, it reduced from the indivisible pool allowing Maharashtra to continues its share of 41 per cent taxes.”

Bhatkhalkar said it is deplorable that even non-BJP governments like Punjab, and now Delhi have shown sensitivity towards people. “The refusal to reduce VAT is not an economically wise decision either. The petrol pump dealers in the border areas of neighbouring states like Gujarat and Goa are losing money because those states are selling fuel at Rs 12 to Rs 15 cheaper than Maharashtra.”

The BJP leader, who has been handling the responsibility of forthcoming civic elections, said though MVA partner Congress did demand a reduction in VAT, the party does not have much say in the MVA government. “The other two partners in MVA hardly pay heed to the Congress. Congress demanded that energy bills during lockdown should be reduced, but the government did not. It demanded that SC/ST officers should not be promoted, but the government went ahead and promoted 21 officers. So, Congress demand for reduction has no value for the government.”

Ruben Mascarenhas, Mumbai Working President, AAP, said “Our stance is simple. At a time when inflation is at an all-time high and has a cascading effect on the entire economy, and post-Covid, the economy is still struggling to be back on its feet, both the Centre and the States should do everything to cut fuel prices.”

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:10 AM IST