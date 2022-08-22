Mumbai: After 4-storey structure collapses in Borivali, BMC razes one building, court to decide fate of other two | File

Mumbai: A day after the dangerous building in Borivali came crashing down, the local residents complained about the vibrations in other wings too. Taking a serious note of it, the BMC demolished the dilapidated B1 building on Saturday evening.

While the decision of demolishing the other two 'dangerous' buildings will be taken on Monday after the hearing in the High Court, said the civic officials. The 44-year-old dilapidated building at the Om Shree Geetanjali Nagar Society, Borivali West, collapsed on Friday afternoon.

There are 13 buildings in the compound, out of which, four were declared dilapidated. The building which collapsed was the A-wing while B-1, B-2 and B-3 buildings had 30 families staying in it.

BMC vacated all the three buildings and the Mumbai Police sealed the premises on Friday. Meanwhile, the BMC approached the Bombay High Court on Saturday, seeking permission to demolish the B-1, B-2, and B-3 buildings.

Accordingly, the society has been given a deadline till Monday to start demolition of the three buildings.

"We received complaints from local residents and police that the vibrations can be felt from B1 building. Since the access to the other buildings is from this wing, it would have been dangerous. demolished one of the buildings on Saturday evening. The fate of the other two buildings will be decided according to the court's order," said Nivrutti Gondhali, assistant commissioner of R Central.

The BMC had made arrangements for temporary accommodation of the families from these buildings in the civic- run school. But most of the residents who are senior citizens went to their friends, relatives' houses. Gondhali said,

"According to the BMC rule, if the other two buildings are demolished by the civic team, the expenses will be added in the assessment of these buildings".