Mumbai: After 3 generations in same house, family of conservancy workers evicted | FPJ Photo

A family working in the BMC’s conservancy department for three generations was forcefully evicted from their official residence at Sandhurst Road earlier this week. They have alleged that the civic estate department sealed the house in the Sydenham compound on Wednesday.

Deepak Dana Jogadiya, a retired conservancy worker, had been residing with his family in the estate department conservancy quarters since 1944. His father was a conservancy worker, too, and his son also works in the same department. After B-ward workers, with police assistance, forced them out, a video of the eviction went viral on Twitter.

Jogadiya’s daughter Sarika said their belongings were thrown out. “We have been staying here for almost 80 years. We were regularly paying the rent, but the BMC suddenly stopped accepting it and ignored our pleas. Where will we go in this rainy season?” she said, claiming that tenancy has been transferred in her father’s name.

On Saturday morning, the family protested in front of the ward office next to JJ Hospital and said that civic officials and the local police have now called them for a discussion on Monday afternoon. Assistant commissioner (estate department) Prashant Gaikwad said he can’t comment on the issue as it is an individual matter. Assistant commissioner of B-ward Dhanaji Hirlekar said he will be in a position to speak on the matter on Monday.