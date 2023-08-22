Mumbai: After 15 Years Of Legal Battle, Employees To Get Salaries, Cash Allowance

File Photo

After years of legal struggle, two employees will get their salaries and cash allowance after a Labour Court rejected the plea filed by their employer, challenging an ex-parte order directing it to pay the arrears in February 2008.

The Labour Court rejected the appeal filed by Bipin Transport Private Limited challenging its order of 2018. The court, on February 26, 2018, had directed the company to pay the salaries and cash allowances to Balakrishnan and Reema of over ₹57,000 each. Further, the court had passed an execution order on October 17, 2019.

Company claimed that it was not served notice

The company claimed that it was not served notice of the employees' plea in March 2021. It further contended that the notice of execution application was served to his daughter. Thereafter, he had appointed one lawyer and said the lawyer assured him that he will settle the matter with concerned authorities with regard to the order. However, the company learnt that the earlier lawyer has not done anything. It further contended that, the ex-parte order passed by the Court will cause irreparable loss and hardship to him.

The Labour Court noted: "it is clear from record that, applicant (company) came to know about the order passed in Application (IDA) No. 81/2017 in the year 2018. However, the applicant filed this application after a lapse of more than three years.”

Intention to prolong the matter, says court

"The conduct of the applicant shows that he is not interested to conduct the matter but prolong it," the court further noted.

The court was hearing a petition by the company seeking recall of the order passed in February 2018, which is after five years.

The employees' advocate Prashant Nayak argued that Balakrishnan and Reema were not paid for months in 2014. Even their PF was not deposited. When they demanded their salaries and PF, they were asked to resign, said Nayak. They alleged that they were booked in a false theft case.

Finally, the employees approached the labour court in 2017.

Court had issued notices to the company and its director but the company didn’t appear in court.

The court, in February 2018, passed an Ex-Parte order in favour of the employees.

When the company did not comply with the order, the employees filed an execution application seeking direction to the company to comply with the orders.

Even after receipt of notice to the company it was deliberately absent in the execution matter, alleged the plea.

Later, an execution was conducted before the office of Labour Commissioner in Bandra. Even after receipt of notice to the company, it was absent before the commissioner office.

On a plea from the employees, the Tahsildar office at Kurla and Mulund initiated steps for recovery proceedings against the company. The Tahsildar office also started attachment proceedings of the house of the director of the company.

Sometime in 2022, the company approached the Labour Court, seeking setting aside of its February 2021 order.

After hearing the parties, the Labour Court dismissed the restoration application observing: "I have no hesitation to hold that applicant (company) failed to establish that there is reasonable and justified ground to set aside the judgment and order dated 26/02/2018 and restore the Application."

