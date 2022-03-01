Mumbai: African woman held at airport with heroin worth Rs 56 crore

An African national was arrested on Monday at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, an official said.

The woman was found carrying some white powder, which when examined turned out to be heroin.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:18 AM IST