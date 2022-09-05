Mumbai: African man gives new life to father by donating kidney | File Photo

A 20-year-old man travelled from Africa to India in March to donate his kidney to save his 47-year-old father’s life who had been on dialysis for over three years. Doctors performed a successful kidney transplant at GHC hospital in Thane.

They said a kidney transplant was the only option. Achu Patrick Ndifor was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease of stage 5 and was on hemodialysis for 36 months thrice a week. He was unable to perform his daily activities with ease.

His health further deteriorated during the lockdown. The local doctors suggested him renal transplant. However, the patient came to India in March 2022 with his wife, son, and daughter for a kidney transplant.

Dr Nikhil Shinde, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, GHC Hospitals said they had three options for donors. His wife, son and daughter. Wife is diabetic and not fit for transplant. His daughter had the second option which they refused because inthe futurewhileplanning for kids she may face complications. So they selected his son who was fit for transplant.

The donor and his father recovered well and were discharged from the hospital on the fifthday after surgery. His son was 118 kg at the time of surgery, and obese, while the patient’s weight was 94 kg at the time of surgery, and had diabetes and hypertension. With these risks, performing both surgeries was difficult, but we achieved it.

Now, his creatinine level is also maintained,” said Dr Ashiq Raval, consultant senior urologist and transplant surgeon, GHC Hospitals. “We should encourage medical tourism so that a number of patients will get the benefit of these facilities. It will help to create awareness about organ donation and transplantation in our country,” said Dr Zainulabedin Hamdulay, managing director and leading cardiac and transplant surgeon, GHC Hospital.

“I am grateful to the doctors for saving my life by making the transplant possible. I also thank my family, especially my son. Moreover, I am happy that I will not be on dialysis anymore, and can move freely,” said Achu Patrick.