 Mumbai: Advocate Withdraws PIL Alleging ₹12.5 Crore 'Cooker Scam,' HC Grants Liberty To Refile After RTI Inquiry
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Advocate Withdraws PIL Alleging ₹12.5 Crore 'Cooker Scam,' HC Grants Liberty To Refile After RTI Inquiry

Mumbai: Advocate Withdraws PIL Alleging ₹12.5 Crore 'Cooker Scam,' HC Grants Liberty To Refile After RTI Inquiry

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar allowed Kamble to withdraw the PIL and granted him liberty to file fresh PIL after getting necessary information. The HC, on Tuesday, asked Kamble to get information under the RTI instead of asking the court to direct an inquiry into it.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Advocate Nikhil Kamble withdraws PIL over alleged cooker scam, plans to refile after RTI inquiry | File Photo

Mumbai: Advocate Nikhil Kamble who had filed a PIL seeking judicial probe in the alleged cooker scam, withdrew the PIL on Wednesday.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar allowed Kamble to withdraw the PIL and granted him liberty to file fresh PIL after getting necessary information. The HC, on Tuesday, asked Kamble to get information under the RTI instead of asking the court to direct an inquiry into it.

The plea accused BMC officials and MLA Dilip Lande of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy by misappropriating public property, the petition has pleaded a judicial inquiry along with compensation against the loss to public funds.

Read Also
Bombay HC Directs State Civic Authorities To Undertake Special Drive To Remove Illegal Hoardings...
article-image

The BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at a cost of Rs. 12.50 crores, alleged to be four times higher cost than the market price. The drive was actually a part of a municipal social welfare scheme meant for the underprivileged living in L ward. However, BMC got them distributed by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande and through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own by etching his own name on the cookers.

FPJ Shorts
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Rate Cut With 7% Of Growth Never Happened In India Or Globally: SBI
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Mourns Loss Of My 'Dear Friend, Ratan Tata'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus
Top Stock To Watch Out On October 10: Cipla, Britannia, Orissa Minerals & Others In Focus

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Predicts Rainfall In Parts Maharashtra

Inside Bombay House: How Ratan Tata’s Stray Dogs Find Love & Care

Inside Bombay House: How Ratan Tata’s Stray Dogs Find Love & Care

DoT Disconnects 1.77 Crore Mobile Connections On Fake Documents, Blocks Over 49,000 Phones Used By...

DoT Disconnects 1.77 Crore Mobile Connections On Fake Documents, Blocks Over 49,000 Phones Used By...

Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspected Infidelity In Ambernath, Police Launch...

Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspected Infidelity In Ambernath, Police Launch...

Mumbai: MHADA Announces Cluster Development Of Kala Chowki's Abhyudaya Nagar, Offering 635 Sq Ft...

Mumbai: MHADA Announces Cluster Development Of Kala Chowki's Abhyudaya Nagar, Offering 635 Sq Ft...