Mumbai: Advocate Withdraws PIL Alleging ₹12.5 Crore 'Cooker Scam,' HC Grants Liberty To Refile After RTI Inquiry

Advocate Nikhil Kamble withdraws PIL over alleged cooker scam, plans to refile after RTI inquiry

Mumbai: Advocate Nikhil Kamble who had filed a PIL seeking judicial probe in the alleged cooker scam, withdrew the PIL on Wednesday.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar allowed Kamble to withdraw the PIL and granted him liberty to file fresh PIL after getting necessary information. The HC, on Tuesday, asked Kamble to get information under the RTI instead of asking the court to direct an inquiry into it.

The plea accused BMC officials and MLA Dilip Lande of orchestrating a criminal conspiracy by misappropriating public property, the petition has pleaded a judicial inquiry along with compensation against the loss to public funds.

The BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at a cost of Rs. 12.50 crores, alleged to be four times higher cost than the market price. The drive was actually a part of a municipal social welfare scheme meant for the underprivileged living in L ward. However, BMC got them distributed by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande and through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own by etching his own name on the cookers.