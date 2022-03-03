Mumbai: Addl SP rank officer suspended by govt for allegedly flouting rules

An additional superintendent rank police officer DS Patil, was on Wednesday suspended by the state home department, while announcing a probe against his alleged acts of moral turpitude and deviation from conduct. Patil worked as executive director (Security and Enforcement) in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited and was also the additional SP of Satara.

The state government, in a Government Resolution (GR) issued in the matter, stated that prima-facie it has come to the notice that Patil had allegedly indulged in undignified act at the public place thereby flouting Maharashtra Civil service (Conduct) Rules. The government also stated that Patil, despite knowing that he is a Class I government officer and being well aware about the rules, misused his position and had allegedly flouted rules related to the Central Motor Vehicle.

As per the government's GR, action related to breach of discipline was also initiated against Patil on February 14. The suspension orders stated that complaints have been received against Patil by the Anti Corruption Bureau and the state Lokayukta for having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

