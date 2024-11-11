Mumbai: Additional Electoral Officer To Meet Cuffe Parade Voters Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Cuffe Parade |

Mumbai: The Addl. Electoral Officer is scheduled to meet Cuffe Parade voters. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Maharashtra & Joint Secretary Dr Kiran Kulkarni will meet with Colaba voters on 12th November 2024 at 5.30 pm at the Bayview Marina Garden Cuffe Parade.

Dr.Kulkarni will apprise citizens of their rights as voters, the voter-friendly measures and the basic rights that voting citizens have.

The meeting is being organised by the Cuffe Parade Residents Association (CPRA). Dr.Laura D'Souza the President of CPRA said, "This is a very meaningful initiative. We need to work together and remove voter apathy."

BJP's Rahul Narwekar Represents The Cuffe Parade Area

Cuffe Parade comes under the Colaba Assembly constituency. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rahul Narwekar is currently the MLA of Colaba Constituency. He is eyeing for a second term in the upcoming elections. Narwekar will be facing Congress leader Heera Devasi in the electoral battle this time.

The 288-member Assembly of Maharashtra is set to go for voting on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.