Mumbai: Adani Electricity's Central Disaster Control Centre to start this month to address any exigency in monsoon | Anand Shivre

In a move to ensure the deployment of safety measures during the monsoon in Mumbai, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML) has activated its Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC) this month to address any exigency that is reported during the season. This disaster control centre will primarily tackle challenges arising during monsoon.

The CDCC through satellite, wireless, hotlines, walkie-talkies and remote devices shall ensure seamless communication amongst internal departments and external authorities. The team will work 24x7 towards ensuring minimal supply downtime and quick turnaround on incidents reported.

Each monsoon, in the case of water logging, there is a threat of electricity getting disconnected, cable faults and other issues that could lead to disruption in power supply. AEML claims that they have carried out pre-monsoon checks and conducted preventive maintenance of equipment, including raising equipment identified within low-lying areas.

They have also installed the water level sensors across 125 locations that have been identified as very critical. Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been strategically deployed with a well-defined response, recovery, and restoration plan for the Electricity Distribution, Generation and Transmission network. The power distributor claims that they have created an adequate supply of critical materials and equipment, emergency response boats and vehicles, emergency supply DG Sets and dewatering pumps across strategic locations.

Commenting on monsoon preparedness, an AEML spokesperson said, “During monsoons, our 100% underground distribution network demonstrates its robustness as compared to overhead systems, with fewer outages attended to within acceptable time. However, during monsoon, several challenges come for reliable supply and consumer safety. To raise awareness on electrical safety at consumer premises during the monsoon period, our teams are conducting consumer awareness sessions.”

They claim to be fully equipped to mitigate all exigencies and respond effectively and will be available 24/7 to the consumers and QRT are on standby to provide additional support to our Central Disaster Management team in the case of an emergency. In addition, consumers can contact Adani Electricity through a dedicated 24x7 toll-free helpline number, WhatsApp, SMS or Central Disaster Control Centre for any support during the monsoon period.

Ø Dedicated 24 x7 toll free helpline 19122

Ø In case of emergencies like Fire and Shock Complaints, customers can directly report to Central Disaster Control Centre (CDCC) on 022- 50549111 / 022 – 50547225 from June 2022 to September 2022

Ø Give missed call from their registered mobile number at 18005329998 to register a complaint or know the status of power restoration.

Ø WhatsApp and SMS services