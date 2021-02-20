Mumbai: Actor Vivek Oberoi apologises for not wearing helmet, mask

A day after Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi was issued an e-challan by Mumbai Traffic Police for not wearing a helmet and violating prohibitory rules of Covid-19 by not wearing a mask while on a bike ride with wife Priyanka Alva on Valentine’s Day, he apologised on the social networking platform.

Oberpi said in a tweet, "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! (Where has love brought us! Went for a ride on a new bike, got e-challaned for riding helmetless). Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."

Mumbai Police, in a quirky manner, replied promptly by tweeting, "Was just a small Valentine’s Day gift of safety from us to you @vivekoberoi #SaathiyaOfSafety #WearAHelmet #MaskIsMust."