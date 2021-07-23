Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas sells two Andheri flats for Rs 7 cr

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sold two flats in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West for Rs 7 crore. The deal was registered on March 26, 2021.

According to the documents made available to the FPJ by Zapkey.com, the two flats were sold to Vaibhav Srivastava, Rashmi Shukla Srivastava and Insignia Learning Pvt Ltd (Director, Vaibhav Srivastava), who are members of same family.

The two flats with an area of 888 sq ft and 1,219 sq ft were sold out for Rs 3 crore (paid stamp duty of Rs 9 lakh) and Rs 4 crore (stamp duty of Rs 12 lakh) respectively. These two flats are located on the seven floor of the same highrise located in Andheri.

In February 2020, Priyanka had reportedly sold one flat in Karan Apartment, Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri for Rs 2 crore.

Interestingly, another Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had also sold two of her flats for Rs 8.18 crore in the same building where Priyanka Chopra had owned the property.

After her marriage, Priyanka shifted to Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas. The actress has been busy with her Hollywood projects and is currently shooting for Citadel in the UK.

She was last seen in the Netflix film--The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao.