Mumbai: Actor Mahesh Thakur duped of Rs 5.43 cr by friendly lawyer | File Photo

Actor Mahesh Thakur filed a fraud case against an unknown person at Oshiwara police station for allegedly cheating and duping him of Rs 5.43 crore. The accused, Mayank Goyal, was close to the actor, the police said on Wednesday.

Senior police inspector Manohar Shanwade said, “Goyal identifies himself as a lawyer and frequently asked the complainant for money” in the name of documentation and legal work for years. However, when the actor started questioning about the money, he disappeared.

Dhanwade said, “Goyal has been missing since he was cross-questioned by the complainant. We have added his name to the wanted list and initiated an investigation. The probe is underway.”

The police said they are making enquires with people who have known the accused based on information provided by Thakur and his family.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged against Goyal under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.