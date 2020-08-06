Mumbai: Actor found hanging, he possibly died 2 days ago

A 44-year-old television actor and model, Samir Sharma, was found hanging at his rented flat in Malad. The police have recorded an Accidental Death Report in the matter and are investigating the case.

He had worked in many television serials like Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti, and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, among others. He had also worked in a few Bollywood movies like Hasee Toh Phasee.

Sharma had been living in a rental accommodation on the first floor of Neha CHS at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west since February. The body was discovered by the building's watchman during his nightly rounds and he alerted the residents and police. The latter rushed the body to a hospital, where he was declared dead, said Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11). Sources said, going by the condition of the body, it is suspected that Sharma may died by suicide a couple of days ago.

The police said he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the kitchen but they did not find any suicide note. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Malad Police have registered an ADR in the matter and are investigating further, said George Fernandez, senior inspector of Malad police station.

POST ON MENTAL HEALTH: After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, Sharma had shared a long post on the importance of mental health. He had said he was prompted to write since the doctors have finally confirmed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder. ''Bipolar Disorder, Depression Schizophrenia, etc. do you known or understand what that means or feels like? no you don't, unless you've been through it yourself..."

He went on to speak of depression being a very lonely disease, a highly misunderstood one which could not be physically diagnosed like cancer or diabetes and "a devil (who) just doesn't stop screaming" and said that a person who took their own life could not be called a coward, clarifying that he was not speaking only about Sushant.

He also spoke of the need to offer unconditional love and support to a person suffering from depression, that it was not the person "doing it, it's the chemical imbalance and years of clogged up, unsorted emotions".

On July 27, Sharma posted his last words on Instagram, a poem on death and dreams. "I built my pyre/ And slept on it/ And with my fire/ It was lit. And all that was me/ I burned in it. I killed my dream/ To wake up from it. Now my dream is gone/ And I with it/ I woke up to ashes/ And I was in it. I took what was left/ And left it in a stream/ And hoped my ashes/ This time have a better dream," he wrote on his page. After that, he had posted some photographs but no written content.

After having reportedly gone through major health issues recently, Sharma had recovered and returned to acting.

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, who was his costar in Hasee Toh Phasee, condoled the actor's death. Sharing a picture with Sharma from the film, Malhotra wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate #RIPSameerSharma." Actor Varun Dhawan also shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote "#RIPSameerSharma".