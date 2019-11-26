Mumbai: Actor and accomplice arrested for attacking pujari in Andheri over failed property deal

Mumbai police chased a producer-actor and his accomplice, accused of assaulting a pujari in Andheri from Mumbai to Jabalpur and back to the city. The attack is believed to be motivated by a property deal refused by the pujari. The pujari is currently admitted at Criti Care hospital, Andheri and being treated for grievous injuries.

The accused, Actor Kapil Shrivastava, who has worked on some TV serials and web series, and his accomplice Ashish Tamrakar attacked the pujari with their faces covered with towels. They attacked Ram Shiromani Dubey alias Rashi Maharaj with an axe near the Andheri RTO for calling off a property deal.

Dubey who stays in Nalasopara was returning from a temple in Laxmi Estate of Suresh Nagar, Andheri at 9 p.m on November 14 when the two accused came on a motor-cycle to attack him.

"The pillion rider, Shrivastava, got down and assaulted Rashi Maharaj, who was on foot. The rider was standing a few metres away. Hearing Rashi Maharaj's screams for help, several onlookers gathered and chased the assaulter, who managed to flee. The rider too fled," an officer told mid-day.

The cops recovered Rashi Maharaj's mobile from the spot and zeroed-in on a phone number from call data records (CDR) and traced it. "This mobile number's location at the time of the incident was near the crime scene, but it was constantly changing. Shrivastava kept switching his mode of transport while on his way to MP," said the officer.

The duo, booked for attempt to murder, was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court last week, which remanded it to police custody till November 25.