Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan sent to police custody till April 24

MUMBAI: Actor Ajaz Khan was on Sunday produced before a holiday court in Bandra which remanded him in police custody till April 24. Khan was arrested on Saturday for a facebook post that the complainant – an advocate by profession, found objectionable.

The actor, who has also appeared in TV reality show Bigg Boss was booked for hate speech and promoting enmity between communities, among other sections.

Seeking his custody for 14 days, Khar police, which registered the FIR told court that they needed his custody to find the source of the video and how much the video had video circulated online.

Appearing for Khan, advocate Nazneen Khatri argued that for registering an offence of hate speech, the entire context must be considered, and certain remarks cannot be isolated and taken out of context.

In the facebook post, Khan is seen criticising the bias shown by media in coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat incident as compared to coverage of other incidents which had led to spread of Coronavirus.