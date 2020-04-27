Mumbai: Activists suggest using railway platforms to offer shelter for migrants

Mumbai: A group of activists in the state has appealed to the state government to provide ration to all those who do not have ration cards. They have also suggested making arrangements for labourers to stay on railway platforms or at open spaces outside metros.

The condition of poor and migrant labourers has become grim since the lockdown has been enforced. “They need support from the state government,” said activists Ajit Ambhyankar, Subhash Ware, Ulka Mahajan,Vishwambhar Chaudhari, Surekha Dalvi, and Anjali Damania, amongst others.

Staying arrangements at railway platforms

Labourers are facing difficulties staying in crowded homes. Therefore, the state government can explore the alternative of using railway platforms in Mumbai for making staying arrangements. “Currently, all the railway platforms from CST to Kasara, Karjat and Panvel and from Churchgate to Virar are vacant. Labourers can be accommodated there. The platforms already have toilets. The state government can start Shiv Bhojan centres on these platforms. This will give an opportunity to them to live in a spacious place instead of crowded rooms,” the activists suggested.

To set up camps outside cities

The activists also suggested setting up camps outside metros. “The state government had set up camps during the drought. Such camps can also be set up during our fight against CoVID-19. Labourers can be shifted there and food can be arranged for,” they suggested.

The unorganised sector of labourers, especially working with small establishments and as domestic helpers, are complaining that they are not getting their salaries. They can not even complain, as after the lockdown, they have to again work at the same place. Municipal commissioners should set up committees at their level with the help of the labour department to ensure that the workers get their salaries. If this workforce does not get their salary, they may revolt, the activists warned.

The nomadic tribes in the state are facing serious issues as they do not get ration, because they do not have ration cards. The state government should provide ration to those who are not having ration cards. Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Delhi state governments are providing ration to all those who are not having ration cards. Maharashtra state government should adopt a positive approach on this demand,” Ulka Mahajan said.