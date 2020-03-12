Mumbai: Activists see red as social spending dips

Mumbai: After analyzing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s first budget, Jagnyacha Hakkacha Andolan (JHA) stated that the allocation for the social sector in Budget 2020-21 is down to 35.3 per cent of the total expenditure from 36.71 per cent in 2019-20. The state has seen this decline for the last five years.

JHA, a joint platform of non-government organizations, trade unions and groups fighting for the right to life and livelihood, is planning to share the feedback on the budget with the MVA government on the coming Sunday.

Independent Consultant and activist, Ravi Duggal said, “For the last five years, we saw this downward trend and this trend continued in this budget under the new government as well.” According to JHA, around 50 per cent of the budget should be centered around the social sector.

“Investing in the social sector is the only way to bring development and improve the lives of the people,” maintained social activist Ulka Mahajan. The consumption-based Human Development Index (HDI) in Kerala has improved mainly due to their investment in the social sector, stated JHA representative. To improve the lives of people in Maharashtra, the social sector budget needs to be prioritized.