 Mumbai: Activists Criticise BMC After Tree Collapses Claim 2 Lives; Demand Qualified Arborists
Activists and former corporators argue that the absence of qualified arborists has led to trees being improperly trimmed by unskilled contract laborers, resulting in these tragic incidents. They accuse the BMC of negligence, asserting that innocent lives are being lost as a consequence.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Mumbai: Activists Criticise BMC After Tree Collapses Claim 2 Lives; Demand Qualified Arborists | Representational Image

Mumbai: Despite Mumbai not yet experiencing heavy showers, the city has already witnessed two casualties this week due to tree collapses. Activists and former corporators argue that the absence of qualified arborists has led to trees being improperly trimmed by unskilled contract laborers, resulting in these tragic incidents. They accuse the BMC of negligence, asserting that innocent lives are being lost as a consequence.

Last week, two separate incidents of tree collapse in South Mumbai claimed two lives. Ravi Raja, former leader of the opposition, criticized the BMC, stating, "The BMC's negligence places citizens' lives at risk every year. We have repeatedly demanded the appointment of arborists in each ward for proper tree maintenance, but civic authorities have not taken action."

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena commented, "Many tree collapses occur due to improper pruning. Contractors often prune trees incorrectly by removing lower branches, causing the tree tops to become heavy and prone to collapse during strong winds."

Vinod Gholap, another activist, highlighted, "The BMC has its own environment department and funds to hire full-time arborists. However, tree pruning is predominantly carried out by untrained laborers who lack the necessary expertise. They apply a standard pruning method across different tree species, which can be detrimental to tree health."

Arborists play a crucial role in identifying risks, safely pruning trees, and diagnosing internal tree conditions. Currently, BMC contractors conduct city-wide tree trimming operations, including surveys to identify dead or hazardous trees, removing infected parts, and ensuring proper pruning techniques to prevent infestation.

A civic official acknowledged the current situation, stating, "Despite the lack of heavy rain, intermittent showers have increased soil moisture levels. This season, vulnerable trees with restricted root growth are more susceptible to uprooting."

2017 tree census

29.75 lakh - Trees across the city

15.51 lakh - Located on private premises

10.67 lakh - Stand on government land

1.86 lakh - Lined up along roadsides

8,958 - Notices issued to private societies for tree trimming

487 - Dead / Dangerous

67,043 - Total trees trimmed this year

