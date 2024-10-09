Mumbai: Activists Allege Minority Discrimination In Pilgrimage Scheme, Call For Inclusion Of Christian And Muslim Religious Sites

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Activists have alleged discrimination against minorities for grant of financial assistance to visit pilgrimage places under the Chief Minister Tirtha Darshan Yojana. A letter written Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requested a revision of the list of eligible religious sites by adding pilgrimage sites like Our Lady of Velankanni and Ajmer Sharif Dargah for senior citizens from the Christian and Muslim communities.

With the announcement of pilgrimage scheme in Maharashtra in June, the state government has provided senior citizens with an opportunity to visit a pilgrimage site from 139 places listed by the government. This scheme entitles senior citizens above the age of 60 with an annual income less than Rs 2.50 lakhs to a financial grant of Rs 30,000 for visiting pilgrimage sites. However, activists have alleged that the sceme discriminates against the minority communities.

In a letter written by the activists from Watchdog Foundation to the CM on Wednesday, concerns have been raised regarding the exclusion of important places of worship significant to minority communities. The letter states that the list of 139 religious sites included in the government resolution of July 14, does not include Our Lady of Velankanni in Tamil Nadu and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan , which hold immense religious and cultural importance to Christian and Muslim communities.

“The absence of such significant minority religious sites from the list of places eligible for financial assistance under the scheme is perceived as discriminatory, as it disproportionately affects the ability of devotees from minority communities to access similar benefits. This exclusion stands in contradiction to the inclusive and secular values that our nation upholds, where equal treatment and respect for all religions are fundamental,” read the letter written by the trustees and advisors of Watchdog Foundation.

The letter has urged the state government to revise the list of eligible religious sites to ensure that it reflects the diversity of religious practices in the country and to ensure that the scheme promotes inclusivity and does not unintentionally marginalise any religious group. It also suggested formation of a consultative committee with representatives from various minority communities to review the list of places of worship.

“This scheme is indeed a commendable step towards fostering the spiritual and religious sentiments of our citizens. We believe that with these inclusions and revisions, the Chief Minister Tirtha Darshan Yojana will stand as a truly secular initiative that caters to the religious and spiritual needs of all citizens, without any bias or discrimination,” read the letter.