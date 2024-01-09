Mumbai: Activist Moves HC To Restrain Jarange Patil's Entry Into City On Jan 20, Seeks FIR & Cites Potential Communal Discord

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil |

An activist has approached the Bombay High Court seeking directions to the authorities to restrain Manoj Jarange Patil and his activists from entering the city on January 20 to press their demand for reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education.

Plea seeks FIR against Jarange Patil

Alleging that Manoj Jarange Patil has created a rift between the Marathas and OBCs, the plea filed by Hemant Patil, 50, has also sought that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against him for offences of breach of peace, public nuisance and sedition.

Manoj Jarange Patil had gone on hunger strike last year demanding reservation for Maratha community. Following negotiations, he withdrew his hunger strike but gave an ultimatum to the government to declare the reservation for Maratha community by January 24, failing which he will once again go on hunger strike.

Jarange Patil to enter Mumbai along with over 2.5 lakh supporters on Jan 20

Recently, he announced that he, along with over 2.5 lakh supporters, will enter Mumbai on January 20 to press their demand for reservation by January 24. They will protest at the Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

Patil has sought that the HC restrain Manoj Jarange Patil from organizing press conferences, tours, visits to various places in the State on the issue of Maratha Reservation in the interest of public.

“Respondent No. 4 (Manoj Jarange Patil) is main culprit who has committed breach of peace and preparation of riot in between OBC and Maratha Community and committed offences against State i.e. sedition,” the PIL read. The plea has pointed out that some OBC leaders too have started organizing meeting against the demands raised by Maratha community to grant them OBC certificate.

Jarange to forcibly enter Fadnavis' residencies, if entry to Mumbai is restrained

Manoj Jarange Patil has said that if they are restrained from entering Mumbai then they will forcibly enter deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ residences in Mumbai and Nagpur. Patil claimed that he has made representations to the government and the police, however, no cognizance has been taken.

Since January 1, the activists have started implementing their programme for protest in Mumbai, which has created apprehension in Mumbaikars minds that there will be “breach of peace and possibility of riot in between OBC community and Maratha Community”.

Such a situation will create traffic jam and breach of peace in Mumbai and Thane, which will cause a lot of inconvenience to common man. The plea also raised apprehension of riots in the city due which could cause loss of lives and damage to public properties.