Mumbai: Activist Dubs BEST Buses Running Without Fitness Certificates As 'Mobile Coffins'

BEST's premium bus | FPJ

Anand Shirali, a regular passenger and activist, has raised serious concerns regarding the fitness of BEST buses. According to him, several vehicles are operating without valid fitness certificates. This raises significant safety issues, said Shirali dubbing the buses as “mobile coffins.” To substantiate his allegation, he clicked pictures of the details embossed on several vehicles, which show that their fitness certificates have expired.

However, BEST spokesperson claimed, “Fitness certificates have been renewed, but the new expiry dates were not painted on the buses.” Shirali said if this was the case then even after several months the new expiry dates were not painted. “It is sheer callousness on the part of the BEST Undertaking,” he emphasised.

Often referred to as Mumbai's second lifeline after local trains, BEST buses boast of 3.5 million daily ridership. Shirali's claims are substantiated by several photographs of the bus in question, which were shared publicly. He has called for immediate action, including heavy fines on BEST and the bus contractors concerned.

According to sources, while the regional transport office is responsible for issuing and renewing fitness certificates, BEST is also required to oversee the maintenance and fitness of its fleet. Any delay in certificate renewals could result in fines. Shirali has also reported significant maintenance issues. During recent inspections, he found that nearly 50% of the air-conditioned (AC) buses suffered from water leakage and malfunctioning cooling systems. Specifically, on July 25 and 26, he noted that 35 out of 40 buses at Dhake Colony bus stop and JP Road in Andheri West had open windows due to non-functional AC units. This led to a criticism of the fare structure, where passengers pay a premium for AC services that are often unavailable.

However a BEST official asserted that AC fares are kept affordable and maintenance issues are addressed “promptly”. Many commuters disagree with the Undertaking on this issue.

Moreover, Shirali warned that buses with expired fitness certificates could face insurance claim rejections in the event of an accident, further emphasising the need for immediate resolution.

BEST operates approx 3,153 buses daily, with over 1,500 AC services.