Mumbai: Active COVID cases in state, city see jump in past one week

COVID-19 active cases across Maharashtra and Mumbai increased 30 per cent and 17 per cent in the past seven days respectively. According to the data provided by the state and civic health departments, there were 31,474 active cases in the state till February 12 which increased to 40,858 by February 18. Similarly, the city also witnessed a spike in active cases from 5,296 to 6201 during the same period. Officials have attributed this surge to the lethargy behaviour of citizens in not following the COVID norms.

With the city’s COVID-19 pandemic curve flattening, the state started to ease restrictions that were imposed to break the chain and control the spread and transmission of the virus. But it has been learnt individuals have become careless over taking necessary precautions. According to statistics, not only the active cases but also the positivity rate of the state and city has increased to 9.48 per cent and 4.28 per cent in the last seven days as compared to 6.73 per cent and 3.59 per cent respectively which was between February 5 and February 11.

Senior health official from the state health department said controlling cases is all team effort and citizens are the part of the team who can contribute more than government agencies. There are many reason cases have increased due to which active cases also surged.

“Individuals need to adhere to COVID norms for which everyone needs to wear facemasks in public places and avoid visiting crowded places. One needs to take utmost care while travelling as it's our duty through which we can be safe from contracting infections,” he said.

However, the health experts believe that the state government and BMC should take strict action against those who are violating the COVID norms. Moreover, the citizens should understand that wearing a mask for the next six months is more than getting vaccinated.

“Until all get vaccinated, it is essential for the civic body to remain stringent and issues guidelines for travellers and family functions. Moreover office goers should also wear mask when they are in office and follow social distancing,” said Dr Deepak Baid, president of Association of Medical Consultants (AMC).