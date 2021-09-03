Mumbai: Active cases in city rise by 25% in a week

Mumbai witnessed a 25 per cent rise in active cases in one week. As on August 26, it had 2,736 active cases. The number rose to 3,418 on September 2. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials have attributed this surge mainly to the casual behaviour exhibited ahead of Ganeshotsav. Unlocking and increased testing have contributed too, said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. “We have directed all the medical health officers to keep a strict vigilance in all the wards,” he said.

Some wards have also witnessed a surge in the weekly growth rate. The state's Covid-19 task force members believe this uptick in active cases could spell trouble for the city. The curve, which had stabilised, is displaying an upward trend again. If the cases continue to surge, the BMC will have to enforce curbs again. “One of the main reasons for the increase in cases is the lack of hygiene arising from the ‘Covid-19 fatigue’ amongst citizens. Yet another reason is the lack of faith in the civic body. Many people do not want to shift to institutional quarantine facilities, so they do not rest until the fourth or fifth day of exhibiting symptoms. By this time, they have come in contact with a lot more people,” said a senior health department officer.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:23 PM IST