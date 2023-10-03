Mumbai: Action Plan Soon To Upgrade Facilities In Sanitation Workers' Colonies

BMC | File

Mumbai: Following directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC will prepare an action plan to upgrade civic facilities in the sanitation workers' colonies in Mumbai. The municipal commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, also instructed the senior officials to regularly visit and take review of the work carried out to provide facilities in these colonies.

The chief minister’s surprise visit to check the status of the cleanliness drive in the city put the civic officials on their toes. Shinde also visited the colonies of sanitation workers at Gautam Nagar in Dadar East and Kasarwadi in Dadar West on Monday. After interacting with the local residents, he instructed the civic authorities to improve the civic facilities in these colonies.

Chahal holds review meeting

Accordingly, Chahal held a review meeting with the senior officials in the BMC headquarters on Tuesday directing the assistant commissioners to take a review of the sanitation worker's colonies along with the local representatives in their respective wards. They will subsequently prepare an action plan for upgrading the facilities.

“The colonies should have basic facilities, such as clean roads, sufficient water supply, strengthening of stormwater drains and sewerage facilities, proper waste management, regular fogging, lights, and clean public toilets. Along with that, they should also have other facilities like gardens, HindurudaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray dispensary, study areas for their children, and skill and development centres in nearby schools. Their children should get the benefit of various schemes and scholarships implemented by the BMC,” said Chahal.

Officials instructed to review work

He also instructed the deputy commissioner of respective wards to visit at least once a week and the additional commissioner to visit in a fortnight to review the work.

Ashok Jadhav, chairperson, Municipal Mazdoor Union said, “There are 44 colonies of sanitation workers in the city, several colonies lack basic facilities like water, supply, lack of proper sewage disposal and even the area remains uncleaned. Other than colonies, the chowkies, which are the work area of sanitation workers, are in the worst condition, lacking drinking water and toilets.”

