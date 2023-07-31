Mumbai: Accused Of Armed Robbery, Man Held 29 Years After Jumping Parole | FPJ

Mumbai: Thinking that the dust of time might have settled on the 29-year-old case against him, Santosh Narasaiah Khema alias Gundu was caught off guard from his house in Chandur town of Telangana.

After rigorous follow-ups and inter-state operation, the 50-year-old was finally arrested again after he jumped parole in an armed robbery case. Notably, he was living a sort of retired life with his family and held the position of Chairman of a local temple during all these years. Tracing Gundu was a tough task not only because of time lapse but also because he had changed his surname to evade legal clutches.

1994 crime

His crime dates back to 1994 when he along with his nine gang members looted a jewellery store in Wadala West at gunpoint. All of them were successfully apprehended back then, including Gundu who was just 21-year-old. He was remanded to judicial custody, but he got out on parole and went 'missing'. When he didn't appear before the court despite three-four hearings, he was declared an absconder.

The probe into the nearly three-decade-old case gathered pace again a couple of months ago when a court ordered to find and present Gundu for a permanent closure to the offence. Subsequently, the RAK Marg police station formed a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Mahesh Lamkhede. The other members were Police Sub-Inspectors Sakala and Savardekar, Head Constable Narayan Kadam, and constables Balavant Dalvi, Vidya Yadav, Suresh Kadalag and Laxman Nikam.

According to one of the cops, every team member was given a separate task. “One was looking at locations, other was doing research using existing case-related documents, someone was working on technical details and so on,” said the official, adding that after months of hard work, they could put together some pieces of the puzzle.

Redevelopment project and change in address

Gundu lived in a hutment in Wadala when he was nabbed in the 90's. However, his address underwent a complete makeover following a redevelopment project. “After looking at multiple documents, we discovered that the redeveloped tenement in which he lived was allotted to one Manjula. However, the property had been sold to another party for Rs70-80 lakh. As per records, the name of the accused was Santosh Gundu, but it reflected in none of the documents. Manjula's last name was written as Santosh. Based on our hunch, we started finding more about her,” said the official.

The police ran a search for her name and address in the election portal and the gamble paid off. The results pointed to her location somewhere in Hyderabad. Some of Gundu's acquaintances speculated that he might be in Hyderabad, said the cops. As Hyderabad and Manjula's location were a close match, a three-member team took a chance and left for Telangana.

For three days, the team extensively analysed mobile tower details and call-data records. With the assistance of the Chandur police station, Gundu's exact location was discovered. Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was arrested. “I thought my case would have been forgotten by the law enforcement agencies as 29 years have passed,” said a baffled Gundu after being caught.

“Law doesn't forget (offenders),” remarked a senior cop. He was brought to Mumbai and produced at a sessions court on July 28. He has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail.