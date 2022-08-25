Mumbai: Accused in Nalasopara arms haul case points to slow trial, seeks bail

Mumbai: Accused in the Nalasopara arms haul case of 2018 Vaibhav Raut on Wednesday filed a bail plea before a special court claiming that it is four years since the charge sheet was filed in the case and 95 per cent of the prosecution witnesses areyet to be examined.

Several explosives were recovered in Raut’s flat in Nalasopara in a raid in 2018. He was arrested on August 10 that year. In its charge sheet filed in December 2018, the prosecution had alleged the accused, numbering 12 then including Raut, were part of Hindutva organisations like Sanathan Sanstha, Hindu Janajagruti, among others and had drawn their motivation to work towards the establishment of a Hindu Rashtra. They were allegedly plotting a terror attack.

Some of the accused are also accused in the murder of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and MM Kalburgi. They are facing charges under the Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, among other offences.

In his bail plea, Raut cited the apex court’s observations while granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea in SheenaBora murder case, in which the top court said that she has been in jail for six-andhalf years and even if 50 per cent of the witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial will not complete soon.

Raut has stated that as per the chargesheet, there are 400 prosecution witnesses and till date only two have been examined. Raut also claimed parity with his co-accused Avinash Pawar who was granted bail by the Supreme Court. He cited the observations of the SC while granting bail to Pawar, in which the apex court had stated that the petitioner had suffered incarceration for approximately four years and that there is no likelihoodof anearlyconclusion of trial.

Raut said in his application that he is entitled to be released on the ground of parity as there is no progress in the trial. The 44-year-old has also claimed bail on the grounds that he is innocent and the case is concocted against him. He pointed out discrepancies and inconsistencies in statements of independent witnesses that the police claimed were present during necessary procedures.