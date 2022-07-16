Mumbai: Accused in jail for 2.5 yrs after bail due to high surety amount, court relaxes condition | File Image

A special court has reduced the surety amount from Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 1 lakh for a 53-year-old accused in a money laundering case after it found that he had spent over 2.5 years in prison even after being granted bail in 2019, as he was not able to comply with bail conditions.

While granting bail to Haryana resident Ranjeev Agarwal in November 2019, the special judge’s predecessor had laid the condition that he should furnish a surety bond of Rs. 5 lakhs. Agarwal had remained in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai in spite of being granted bail as he could not comply with it. He approached the court recently with a plea to reduce the amount from Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 50,000 and stated that he had tried his best to comply with the condition, but the condition of his family is not such that he can meet it. As a result, he said that all his 66 co-accused had been released on bail and he continues to remain in custody.

Special Judge AS Sayyad under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act stated in the order that the applicant could not comply with the bail conditions due to the condition of his family and other grounds. “In spite of granting him bail, he is in jail for more than two years due to sureties amount of Rs. 5 lakhs,” the court stated, adding that apart from him, the rest of the accused seem to be released on bail. Agarwal is also granted bail, it noted, but due to the big surety amount, he has not been able to comply with it. Judge Sayyad then passed an order to reduce the surety amount stating that no prejudice would be caused to the prosecution if the plea is allowed, by reducing the amount.

An offence was first registered at MRA Marg police station in 2013 against the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) for forgery, and criminal conspiracy among other offences. The case was taken over by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The EOW had arrested many persons and filed a charge sheet invoking offences under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act among others. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) then probed the case. Agarwal was arrested by the ED in Oct 2019.