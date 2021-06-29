Mumbai: Accused in fake vax drive case surrenders before Kandivli police

A day after the sessions court rejected Dr. Manish Tripathi’s anticipatory bail plea, he surrendered before the Kandivli police on Tuesday in connection with the fake vaccination drive. With Tripathi, 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to the police, Tripathi was the main accused and he ran a coaching institute called KPEC for nursing and other students on the premises Shivam hospital in Charkop.

DCP (Zone 11) Vishal Thakur, who is also heading the SIT, said that Tripathi has been arrested and a probe is underway.

A senior official said Tripathi had lured some students to be a part of the vaccination drive by promising them extra marks in their practical exam. During interrogation, one of Tripathi’s students, Qareem Akbar Ali, who has been arrested, told police that the victims were administered saline water.

Tripathi had arranged a data entry job for the other accused, Gudiya Yadav, at NESCO centre in Goregaon, so that he could steal the CoWin credentials to generate fake certificates. Nine of these fake certificated have been seized.

Tripathi’s lawyer Adil Khatri said that after his client’s anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Dindoshi sessions court on Monday, he had filed an application to surrender before the magistrate as his family members were allegedly subjected to third degree by the police. The court, however, ordered Tripathi to surrender before the police. So he did so on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Samta Nagar Police are likely to register an FIR in connection to the fraud vaccination drive late on Tuesday, after they receive the enquiry reports from the BMC, wherein 580 people from Kandivli were administered fake vaccines on April 24.

Till now, Kandivali Police have arrested the mastermind Mahendra Singh, Sanjay Gupta, Chandan alias Lalit Singh, Nitin Mode, Qareem Akbar Ali, Gudiya Yadav, Shivam Hospital's Shivraj Pataria and his wife Nita Pataria along with Dr. Manish Tripathi. Meanwhile, Bhoiwada Police have arrested travel agents Shrikant Mane and Seema Ahuja, who became a part of this 'fake' vaccination drive due to joblessness.

The custody of Shrikant Mane and Seema Ahuja has been handed over from Bhoiwada to Borivili police.