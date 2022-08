Mumbai: Out-of-work actor arrested for threatening Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal on social media |

A man identified as Manvinder Singh, who had been arrested for giving death threats to actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, was on Tuesday granted bail by a city court.

Advocate Sandeep Sherkhane appearing for Singh had told the court while seeking bail for him that the man was falsely implicated. It was also pointed out that he doesn’t have any criminal record.