Mumbai: Accused caught red-handed stealing at Andheri station by RPF

A habitual offender having a dozen of cases of drugs smuggling, robbery, pick-pocketing and mobile theft was caught red-handed by the Western Railways' Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel on Wednesday when the accused tried stealing a mobile phone of a passenger at platform number six of Mumbai's Andheri station.

Reportedly, the accused is a regular offender and was released from the Authur Road Jail on March 5 after spending more than 18 months in a robbery case.

On March 19, Andheri's Crime prevention and detection team through live CCTV observed one suspected person roaming at Andheri platforms.

During follow up, the suspected person stole a Samsung mobile phone from a traveller while he was waiting for the local train at platform number 6. The suspect tried to run but the alert CPDS team immediately caught him and brought him to the RPF post. The RPF identified the accused as Jahid Sheikh, a resident of Sakinaka, Andheri East.

The accused along with the stolen material was handed over to the GRP Andheri for further legal action.

"Apart from 12 cases of theft and robbery, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) has also been registered against the accused in different cities," said a railway official.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:30 PM IST