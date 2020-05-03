Mumbai accounts for over 20% India’s COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: Mumbai, which falls under red zone, has more than 20% of Indian’s coronavirus positive cases. According to the Union Health Ministry data, Mumbai is the worst affected in the country and has reported more than double the number of cases than any other district in India.

The maximum city accounts for 71.13% of the total number of cases in Maharashtra and one-fifth of the total cases in India. A big concern would be the rate of growth of cases – in 12 days between the 18th and 30th of April, they rose 3.39 times.

The ministry said the problem in Mumbai is compounded as it is a big urban affluent economic powerhouse and also densely populated. As per the compilation made by the Maharashtra Medical Education Department, the coronavirus positive cases as on May 2 have surged to 12,296 with 521 deaths.