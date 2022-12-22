Mumbai: Accidental brush leads to man’s death, father-son duo held

Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Wadala Police on Tuesday arrested a father-son duo for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man in the RJ Gaikwad Road area in Wadala over a drunken spat which escalated into a physical assault.

The victim, Rahul Pawar, had accidentally bumped into one of the suspects identified as Vijay Bansi Randive, 53 who was walking down the road with his son Pranav Vijay Randive, 25. This led to a verbal spat as the suspects thought his act was deliberate, said Police Inspector Satish Pawar, the investigating officer in the case.

The officer said they received an alert about a body lying in a pool of blood in the middle of the road on Monday night at around 11 “We reached the spot and sent the victim to KEM Hospital but he was declared dead by the hospital authorities due to serious injuries at 12:15 am (Tuesday)," he added.

Based on the information given by one of the witnesses, who recognised the two suspects, the police nabbed them from their residence in the Korba, in Wadala’s Mithagar area. The duo has been arrested for murder, and are currently in police custody, confirmed the police.

“The suspects confessed they were drunk when the fight happened. Upon getting pushed, the matter escalated after which the second suspect, Pranav, interfered and brutally punched and hit the victim,” the official said.

Consequently, Pawar fell and hit his head on the concrete road. He sustained several injuries to his head, shoulder, and internal organs and also suffered a major blood loss which caused his death, according to the police.

Pawar, a Worli resident, had come to Wadala to meet his mother, who worked as a laborer, the police said.