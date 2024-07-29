 Mumbai Accident: Speeding Tempo Rams Into Woman On SV Road
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident: Speeding Tempo Rams Into Woman On SV Road

Mumbai Accident: Speeding Tempo Rams Into Woman On SV Road

The tempo driver, Arif Shaikh, 30, has been arrested and charged with allegedly causing death by negligence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 05:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Accident: Speeding Tempo Rams Into Woman | Pexels

A 46-year-old woman, Rehana Malpekar, died in an accident in Malad (West) on Saturday. Malpekar was returning from work on foot when the accident occurred in front of Sainath Shopping Centre, SV Road. A tempo hit her from the front, resulting in her death.

Follow us on

