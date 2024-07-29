Mumbai Accident: Speeding Tempo Rams Into Woman On SV Road

Mumbai Accident: Speeding Tempo Rams Into Woman | Pexels

A 46-year-old woman, Rehana Malpekar, died in an accident in Malad (West) on Saturday. Malpekar was returning from work on foot when the accident occurred in front of Sainath Shopping Centre, SV Road. A tempo hit her from the front, resulting in her death.

The tempo driver, Arif Shaikh, 30, has been arrested and charged with allegedly causing death by negligence.

According to the FIR, Malpekar resided in Nalasopara and worked as a nursing assistant at Siddhivinayak Hospital. Her son, Zaheer, works as a ward boy at the same hospital. They both commuted from Nalasopara to Malad by train and walked to the hospital from the station. On July 27, Malpekar worked the 7am-3pm shift, while her son had a 2pm shift. Around 3.45pm, Malpekar left the hospital and was walking towards the station when the tempo hit her.

She was brought to the hospital and died at around 7.10pm.