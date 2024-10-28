Mumbai Accident: Ex-Navy Personnel Dies After His Bike Gets Rammed By Speeding Truck In Ghatkopar

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 52-year-old former Indian Navy officer, Vijay Kumar Joshi, tragically lost his life after a speeding truck collided with his two-wheeler near Kamraj Nagar in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East. The accident reportedly occurred on Friday evening, leaving Joshi critically injured. Despite being rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by a nearby JCB driver, identified as Manir Ansari, he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The Pant Nagar police have registered an FIR against the unidentified truck driver for causing death due to negligence and have launched an investigation to track down the driver, who fled the scene after the collision.

Victim Thrown Several Feet In Air Due To High-Speed Collision

After receiving an emergency call about the accident, a patrol team arrived at the site and found that the victim had been hit by a high-speed dumper truck from behind. He was thrown several feet in the air before hitting the road, a police officer involved in the investigation confirmed according to a Hindustan Times report.

Police officials recovered Joshi’s phone and wallet at the accident location, leading them to identify him as a former Petty Officer in the Indian Navy. In the naval hierarchy, a Petty Officer is a non-commissioned rank that holds seniority over enlisted ranks like Seamen but is below Chief Petty Officers and commissioned officers. Joshi had voluntarily retired from the Navy in 2005 and was residing in Mumbai with his wife and 20-year-old son, Divyesh.

According to the report citing police sources, the accident happened while Joshi was on his way back from dropping his son at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Matunga, where Divyesh had a presentation. Joshi had travelled from Thane to Matunga for this purpose before meeting with the fatal accident on his return journey.

Police have since informed Joshi's family, who are devastated by the sudden loss. Efforts are ongoing to locate the driver and gather any available CCTV footage from the area to assist in the investigation.