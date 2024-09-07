 Mumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad

Mumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad

Apart from contractor Manpreet Singh, 40, four site engineers have been booked under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (B) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Contractor among 5 held for death of 3 workers in slab collapse | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police have arrested five people, including a contractor, after three labourers died in a slab collapse in Malad on Thursday. Apart from contractor Manpreet Singh, 40, four site engineers have been booked under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (B) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The remaining accused have been identified as Kailas Bharude, 42, Pranay Padalkar, 33, Sagar Sonu, 36, and Sagar Revare, 32. All of them have been remanded to police custody.

The fatal mishap occurred at the Navjeevan Building in Govind Nagar, around 12.09pm on Thursday. Apart from the deceased, three other labourers were seriously injured. Located in Malad East, the under-construction building is a part of a 23-storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project intended for market sale.

Read Also
Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Slab Collapse At Under-Construction Malad Building
article-image

The collapse occurred on the 20th floor, where the labourers were working without safety gear. The condition of those injured is said to be stable. The civic authorities have started an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: SHRC Criticises Palghar Collector For Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Chemical Use By Fruit Vendors In Nallasopara
Maharashtra: SHRC Criticises Palghar Collector For Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Chemical Use By Fruit Vendors In Nallasopara
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Growing Dissent Over Ticket Denials As Leaders Protest Exclusions
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Growing Dissent Over Ticket Denials As Leaders Protest Exclusions
Chhattisgarh: District Education Officer Removed After Misbehavior With Students Over Teacher Shortages; Interim DEO Appointed
Chhattisgarh: District Education Officer Removed After Misbehavior With Students Over Teacher Shortages; Interim DEO Appointed
Mumbai: NCLT Resolves Bedekar Group Family Feud, Orders Buyout Of 8% Shareholding Amid Allegations Of Oppression
Mumbai: NCLT Resolves Bedekar Group Family Feud, Orders Buyout Of 8% Shareholding Amid Allegations Of Oppression

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: SHRC Criticises Palghar Collector For Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Chemical Use...

Maharashtra: SHRC Criticises Palghar Collector For Ignoring Public Health Concerns Over Chemical Use...

Mumbai: NCLT Resolves Bedekar Group Family Feud, Orders Buyout Of 8% Shareholding Amid Allegations...

Mumbai: NCLT Resolves Bedekar Group Family Feud, Orders Buyout Of 8% Shareholding Amid Allegations...

Mumbai Police Ramp Up Security For Ganeshotsav With Over 14,000 Officers; 20,000 To Be Deployed For...

Mumbai Police Ramp Up Security For Ganeshotsav With Over 14,000 Officers; 20,000 To Be Deployed For...

Mumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad

Mumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad

Mumbai: Bandra's Mount Mary Fair 2024 Kicks Off September 8 With Devotional And Festive Celebrations

Mumbai: Bandra's Mount Mary Fair 2024 Kicks Off September 8 With Devotional And Festive Celebrations