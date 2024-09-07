Mumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad

Contractor among 5 held for death of 3 workers in slab collapse | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Dindoshi police have arrested five people, including a contractor, after three labourers died in a slab collapse in Malad on Thursday. Apart from contractor Manpreet Singh, 40, four site engineers have been booked under sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and 125 (B) (acts endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The remaining accused have been identified as Kailas Bharude, 42, Pranay Padalkar, 33, Sagar Sonu, 36, and Sagar Revare, 32. All of them have been remanded to police custody.

The fatal mishap occurred at the Navjeevan Building in Govind Nagar, around 12.09pm on Thursday. Apart from the deceased, three other labourers were seriously injured. Located in Malad East, the under-construction building is a part of a 23-storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project intended for market sale.

The collapse occurred on the 20th floor, where the labourers were working without safety gear. The condition of those injured is said to be stable. The civic authorities have started an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.